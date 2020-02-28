Old Video of Guns in Cans Shared as RSS Distributing Arms in Delhi

As violence in northeast Delhi spread across different parts of the city on Sunday, 23 February, with gunshots being fired on Monday in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, a video is doing the rounds on social media which claims that RSS “gangsters” are distributing guns in ghee boxes.

Some people are circulating the video on WhatsApp with the claim: “Guns are distributed by RSS to Hindutva terrorists to kill Muslims (sic)” The video shows people taking out pistols from ghee boxes.

