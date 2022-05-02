PM Modi Lands in Berlin Ahead of 1st In-Person Meet With Chancellor Olaf Scholz
The PM also received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 2 May, reached Germany's Berlin, where he will hold his first in-person meeting with the Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations later in the day.
He is also scheduled to interact with business leaders and address a community programme later in the day. Berlin will be Modi's first stop in the three-nation visit to Germany, Denmark, and France.
Ministry of External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that Modi's visit would reinvigorate the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, advance their wide-ranging cooperation, and enhance multilateral coordination.
PM Modi's Departure Statement
Before leaving for three-day visit to the three European countries, Modi in a statement said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as vice-chancellor and finance minister.
"We will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany. Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts," the statement read.
"The IGC has an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term," he added.
