No, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Didn't Call His Government a 'Driverless Bus'

The viral part can be heard from the 13:07 to 13:21 mark.

At around 12:46, a reporter can be heard asking Mann, "Sir, you are talking about the government but who is running it? Is it being run by Navjot Singh Sidhu or Charanjit Singh Channi?"

Bhagwant Mann made the viral comment in response to this question. He said, "Please let me know the answer if you find out. People are not able to understand who is running the government." He then went ahead to compare the then government to a driverless bus.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is being targeted following the violence that broke out in Patiala on 29 April 2022, as a result of the 'Khalistan Murdabad' rally and the frequent power cuts in the state despite AAP's poll promise of providing free electricity of up to 300 units in the state.

However, the video has been clipped to give an impression that Mann was referring to his government when he was actually talking about the previous Congress government.