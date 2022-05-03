'No Winning in This War, In Favour of Peace in Ukraine': PM Modi in Berlin
No country can emerge victorious in the Ukraine conflict, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 2 May, in Germany, stating that India supports peace, and made an appeal to end the war.
"We believe that there will be no winning party in this war, everyone will suffer, so we are in favour of peace," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters, after holding talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.
The PM, who is on a three-nation visit to Germany, Denmark, and France, reached Berlin on Monday morning and held a bilateral meeting with Scholz. The two governments later signed a joint declaration expressing "strong support" for upcoming talks between the European Union and India on a free trade agreement.
Speaking on the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, the PM stated:
"From the very beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, we called for an immediate ceasefire and insisted that dialogue was the only way to resolve the dispute. We believe that there will be no winning party in this war, everyone will suffer, so we are in favour of peace."
He added that besides the humanitarian impact on Ukrainians, pressure on oil prices and global food supplies is also "putting a burden on every family in the world".
PM Modi steered clear of condemning Russia over the invasion.
Scholz Calls for Peace in Ukraine Following Talks
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called for an end to the war in Ukraine stressing that the war in Ukraine threatened the "rule-based global order". "Russia has jeopardised the fundamental principles of international law with its attack on Ukraine," he said.
PM Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz co-chaired the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations on Monday. This was PM Modi's first meeting with Scholz after he assumed the office of the Chancellor in December 2021.
"We thoroughly discussed that we want to achieve a better future, not by fighting wars against each other but by making economic development possible together," said Scholz.
