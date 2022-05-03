'No Winning in This War, In Favour of Peace in Ukraine': PM Modi in Berlin

"We believe that there will be no winning party in this war, everyone will suffer, so we are in favour of peace," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters, after holding talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

The PM, who is on a three-nation visit to Germany, Denmark, and France, reached Berlin on Monday morning and held a bilateral meeting with Scholz. The two governments later signed a joint declaration expressing "strong support" for upcoming talks between the European Union and India on a free trade agreement.

Speaking on the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, the PM stated: