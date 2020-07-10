No Evidence to Suggest ‘Alcohol Consumption Cures COVID-19’

Health experts and WHO have cautioned people against believing in such hack remedies.

Published10 Jul 2020, 03:07 PM IST
Alcohol has become the latest entrant to the list of ‘hack remedies and cures for coronavirus’ with many users on social media sharing screenshots of a bulletin of Hindi news channel AajTak with a claim that alcohol has the potential to “destroy the virus within a second of coming in contact with it.”

However, The Quint found that not only are the screenshots being shared without context, the fact that alcohol has any potential to cure COVID holds absolutely no scientific ground.

THE CLAIM

The screenshots which are viral on WhatsApp and Facebook are being shared with a text which translates to: “Pegs of alcohol can help destroy coronavirus.”

An archived version of the post can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/DHlTU">here</a>.
An archived version of the Tweet can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/DenyP">here</a>.
No Evidence to Suggest ‘Alcohol Consumption Cures COVID-19’
WHAT WE FOUND

First, we decided to check if a bulletin with the aforementioned graphics was aired by AajTak. A keyword search using the terms “ शराब के पैग लगाने से कोरोना वायरस का खात्मा? + AajTak” helped us find the bulletin from which the screenshots have been taken.