No Evidence to Suggest ‘Alcohol Consumption Cures COVID-19’

The aforementioned screenshots appear at 44 seconds and 3 minutes 25-second marks in the above video. The bulletin is a part of a segment called Viral Test in which the channel investigates the truth behind viral social media claims.

When we watched the entire segment we found that the screenshots are being shared without context as the entire segment is aimed at debunking the claim. The video states that the viral claim of alcohol being a cure for coronavirus stems from a research by scientists from Germany which advocates the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Next, we found an advisory issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) against the consumption of alcohol to cure COVID.