Unemployment, Crime and Economy: How Did BJP 2.0 Fare in Goa in Last 5 Years?

The coastal state of Goa will go to the polls on 14 February for its 40 member Legislative Assembly. The state has the highest per capita income in the country, with its economy depending mainly on tourism.

This is the second consecutive term of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC), which has been the principal challenger along with the BJP, will be contesting the polls to unseat the incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.