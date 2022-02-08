'Congress Can't Think Beyond Dynasty': PM Modi Slams Party During Address in RS
Reacting to the PM's speech, Congress MPs staged a walkout during the session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 8 February, replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, launching an attack on the Congress party. In response to the PM's speech, Congress MPs staged a walkout during the session.
"India's democracy faces the biggest threat of family-based parties. The biggest loss any party faces due to this is good talent," Modi said.
The prime minister went on to say that India was the mother of democracy and the Congress' problem was that they never thought of anything apart from dynasty.
The PM said that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the party had laid the foundation of the country and the BJP had only hoisted its flag on it.
"This was not said in a lighter vein, this is a result of the thinking that India was born in 1947," he said.
'Had Congress Not Been There...'
"This democracy is not due to your generosity. Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it," Modi said, as he continued his scathing attack.
"If Congress was not there, the country would not have suffered Emergency, massacre of Sikhs, casteism, and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits," he added.
According to him, if the Congress had not been there, daughters would not have been "burnt in tandoors" and the "common man would not have had to wait for basic facilities like electricity, roads, and toilets".
The prime minister also went on to suggest that the party change its name from "Indian National Congress to Federation of Congress."
"Congress' thinking looks to have been hijacked by urban naxals. This is a worrying issue. For that, they're now saying that history is being changed. We are just improving their memory – if for some people, history is only about a family, we can't do anything about it," Modi added.
The PM further claimed that when the Congress was in power, they didn't allow the country's development, and now as the Opposition, they were obstructing the development of the country.
"They are now objecting to 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress," Modi asked.
'Gandhi Wanted Congress To Cease To Exist'
The prime minister also claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had wanted the Congress to cease to exist.
"He knew what will happen if they continue to be and he wanted to disband them beforehand," he claimed.
"Had the Congress ceased to be, as per Mahatma Gandhi's wish, democracy would've been free from dynasty," he said, adding that India would then have "walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view."
"Had the Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency," Modi added.
Earlier in his speech, the PM had said that inflation had affected the entire world, leaving the USA facing its highest inflation in 40 years, and Britain in 30 years.
"In such a scenario, we have tried to control inflation. Between 2015-2020, the rate was between 4-5 percent," he said, adding that during the UPA rule, inflation was in double-digit figures.
'Attempts to Boycott All-Party COVID-19 Meeting Unfortunate'
In his address, Modi also slammed the attempts to boycott the all-party meeting called over COVID-19.
"The all-party meeting that was called for COVID-19, there were attempts to boycott it and instigate others to do so," he said.
"One of the members said that 'vaccination is not a big deal'. I am appalled that some people don't see this as an achievement," Modi further said in the Rajya Sabha.
He said that the ones who criticised the vaccination drive should introspect and thank the people of the country for "not paying heed to such attempts."
PM Modi Praises India's Progress During COVID
Praising India's fight against COVID-19, the prime minister lauded the vaccination drive and also took a jibe at the "politicisation of issues" by the Opposition during the pandemic.
"It was the willpower and discipline of the 130 crore people of the country, and the efforts of India are being appreciated across the world," Modi said.
"This House praises the work put in by our healthcare and frontline workers during COVID. This will motivate them further. Providing 80 crore poor people with free food grains during COVID has been a major example that India set to the world," he added.
The PM also said that India's youth had taken the country to the top three in terms of number of startups globally, despite the COVID pandemic.
"From COP-26 to G20 to social sector to aiding 150 countries across the globe during COVID, India has taken a leadership role and the world has appreciated our role," the prime minister said.
During COVID, infrastructure projects, too, were continued and completed, and work on providing houses to the poor and needy went on, he claimed.
PM Praises Initiatives for Farmers, Says 'Punjab Farmers Benefited'
Meanwhile, the PM said that throughout the lockdowns, India's farmers were exempted.
"It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic," he said.
The prime minister went on to say that during COVID, the government focussed on two sectors – MSME and farming.
"Bumper crop was produced. Farmers got maximum MSP through Direct Benefit Transfer. Farmers in Punjab for the first time got DBT in their accounts," he claimed.
He also said that farmers from Punjab never got the kind of "financial benefits" before as they got now.
Ruckus Amid PM Modi's Address
Reacting to PM Modi's speech, Congress MPs staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge told news agency ANI, "We've walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address, he accused Congress."
Earlier, several Opposition leaders had created a ruckus in the House as the prime minister took jibes at many for politicising important matters in the country.
Kharge interrupted the PM's address, leading to an exchange of words with him.
"Kharge ji, please don't do what Adhir Ranjan (Chowdhury) ji usually does. Jairam (Ramesh) ji has already placed people to create ruckus," Modi said.
