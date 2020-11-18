Tourists Crowding Goa Amid COVID, What About Locals’ Safety?

The Miramar beach and the Panjim market in Goa are seen crowded with domestic and international tourists who have no regard for social distancing. Tourists roam about as though COVID-19 is a myth!

We must understand that while Goa is open for tourism, we are still fighting against the deadly pandemic and we need to be safe. In this regard, the government’s decision to open the door for tourism by lifting all restrictions has left Goans angered and worried.