No, MHA Has Not Declared That Schools Will Remain Shut Till 31 Dec

We searched the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Google for credible news reports around the said development. However, there was no official announcement or news updates.

Next, we searched the official YouTube channel of First India News and didn’t find any bulletin which carried the information mentioned in the viral graphic.

Further, we found a tweet by the channel which said that the viral graphic in circulation is morphed and they didn’t broadcast any such news. The statement in Hindi translates to: “A breaking news template of First India News has been edited to say that the Home Ministry has declared that schools and colleges will remain shut till 31 December. The channel has no connection whatsoever with this misleading piece of information.”