Visuals From 1983 Film Used to Show Actual Veer Savarkar in Jail

Similar visuals from the viral video could also be seen at 27:30 and 29:45 minutes into the MIB video. The narration heard in the viral video is also the same as that of the MIB video.

The description of the video uploaded by the MIB mentions that “the film depicts various important events in his life.” At 01:26 minutes, we also noticed that the MIB video had credited the Films Division of India for the footage.

We then searched on the website of Films Division with “Savarakar” as the keyword and found three results. All the results directed to different versions of the film directed by Prem Vaidya in 1983.