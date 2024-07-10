People Did Not Chant Go Back Rahul Gandhi’ in Manipur, Video Is From Assam

A video compilation is going viral online which shows a mob raising 'Go back Rahul Gandhi' slogans and also shows Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi being heckled by the crowd.

Users are sharing this video to claim that these visuals are from Gandhi's recent visit to Manipur.

Gandhi visited the relief camps in the Jibram and Churachandpur districts of Manipur on 8 July since the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities.