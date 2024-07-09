Video Shows MLA Rameshwar Sharma Speaking Against Rahul Gandhi & Not MP CM

A video of a man speaking against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi is going viral on social media to claim that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is making these remarks.
What does he says?: In the video, he says, "Firoz Khan's grandson and son of an Italian mother, can't understand India and its Hindu religion. What he did yesterday is very condemnable."
He further warns Gandhi that he should apologise to the Hindu community of India.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: Users sharing this claim have misidentified Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from MP Rameshwar Sharma as Yadav.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to a YouTube video by Bharat Express MP.
This was shared on 2 July, and the title stated that it shows Rameshwar Sharma speaking against Gandhi.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search and came across different videos of Sharma speaking against Gandhi and can be seen here, here, here and here.
All these video reports identified the man as Sharma, a BJP MLA from Huzur assembly, Madhya Pradesh.
Although Yadav has spoken against Gandhi in the past, this video does not show him.
We also compared the two individuals and concluded that the viral video does not show Yadav.
This is not the first time that Sharma has been misidentified as Yadav. In 2023, a video of Sharma speaking against those raising 'anti-India' slogans was shared as Yadav.
Conclusion: Rameshwar Sharma, a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, speaking against Rahul Gandhi was misidentified as MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.
