No, Rahul Gandhi Wasn't ‘Absent’ From the Parliament During National Anthem

A video from the Parliament showing the national anthem playing is going online to falsely claim that the leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi missed the anthem and joined the session late.

The claim comes after the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha happened on 24 June 2024 at the new Parliament House in New Delhi.

Who shared it?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh vice-president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy along with several social media users shared this claim to take a dig at Gandhi.