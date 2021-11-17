Tweet From Account Impersonating Raj Thackeray Shared as Real Post

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly shared by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray praising Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut while putting down Kareena Kapoor Khan is being shared across social media platforms.

Calling Ranaut brave, the tweet says that Babur would not have succeeded in India if we had more women like her.

However, we found that the tweet was not shared by Raj Thackeray's official account. The account in the screenshot has the username '@iRajthackerey', which misspells the leader's name: the account has now been deleted.