IndiGo Pilot Spoke Bhojpuri, But Not at UP's Kushinagar Airport

A video of an IndiGo flight's pilot welcoming all onboard in Bhojpuri language, largely spoken in the state of Bihar and others including Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, is being shared on social media with the claim that the announcement was being made in Bhojpuri at the newly inaugurated Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh.

However, we found that the pilot had indeed greeted the IndiGo passengers in Bhojpuri, but it was at the Patna airport in Bihar, also known as the Jayprakash Narayan international airport, and not the Kushinagar international airport.

We also got a confirmation from an Indigo official, who said that the airlines is still waiting for the government's nod for starting operations at Kushinagar airport.