Congress Leader's Speech on 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants Shared With a Misleading Claim

At 45 seconds in the 05:26 minute-long video, he spoke about a particular instance from Ramayana and said that when Lord Lakshman was unwell, Lord Hanuman was asked to get 'Sanjeevani booti' before sunrise.

"On the other hand, Ravana sends a demon in disguise of a saint since he had to waste time so that Sanjeevani booti doesn't reach before sunrise. Lord Hanuman was climbing up and the demon sitting down was chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans...Since Lord Hanuman was a devotee, he comes down and sits near the demon. The demon tells Lord Hanuman to take a bath in Mansarovar as one cannot chant 'Jai Shri Ram' without taking a bath," Alvi said.

He then goes on to narrate how a crocodile, who was an apsara but had been cursed, held Lord Hanuman's legs and changed back to being an apsara.