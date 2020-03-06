WebQoof Recap: From Targeting Shaheen Bagh Women to COVID-19 Scare

However, The Quint’s WebQoof team found out that the video is neither from Shaheen Bagh nor are the women being paid to protest. The video is actually from Old Mustafabad area and the women, who had moved to this locality after the violence in Shiv Vihar, were being given relief material.

We spoke to Shahzad Malik, a local businessman in the area, who was seen distributing the money in the viral video. Malik told us that he gave the money to the women after the relief material got over.

We also got in touch with Saira, the woman who shot the video, and she told us that the incident happened on 28 February and the viral video was shot by her.

