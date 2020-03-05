Harsh Mander Instigated Violence in Jamia? No, Video is Clipped

In the clip Mander can be heard saying, “This fight wouldn’t be won in the Supreme Court also. Because we have seen the Supreme Court, in the last few times, in case of NRC, Ayodhya, Kashmir, Supreme Court hasn’t protected humanity, equality and secularism. But we will definitely try there as well. It’s our Supreme Court. But the decision wouldn’t be taken in the Parliament or the Supreme Court. The decision on what kind of future this country will have, all of you are youngster, what kind of future do you wish to give your children, where will this decision be taken? One, It will be taken on the streets and we have taken to the streets.”

There have been allegations against Mander that his speech played a role in instigating violence that gripped Delhi in which nearly 47 people have been reportedly killed.

This same clip has also been followed by another user Rahul Kaushik, who is followed by Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.