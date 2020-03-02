Video of a ‘Murder’ From WB Shared With a False Communal Claim

A YouTube user ‘Er. Afratul Haque’ shared the video on 30 January 2020 with the same visuals as that of the viral video. The user suggested that the video was from Islampur in West Bengal.

We then searched on Google with keywords ‘mother, baby buried Islampur’ and came across an article by Ei Samay, a Bengali-language daily from The Times Group, titled “ স্ত্রী ও সন্তানকে খুন করে পুঁতে দিল যুবক” [Translation: The young man murdered his wife and children] which suggested that this was a case of alleged murder.

According to the daily, the incident took place in West Bengal’s Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district where a man named Akbar Ali allegedly murdered his wife and daughter and buried them in the ground.

The bodies of his wife Nurjahan Khatun and his daughter Rezwana were then dug out in the presence of a magistrate. The residents allege that Ali had not been on good terms with his wife for a fairly long time and thus, a prolonged quarrel ended up with murder.

Evidently, a case of a family dispute has been given a communal angle.