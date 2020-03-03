Case From MP Shared as Girl Found Dead in Tahir Hussain’s House

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC (punishment for murder) in connection with the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

Now, an image is being circulated online to claim that a body of a young girl was found in Hussain’s basement and she has been identified as a 13-year-old Jyoti Patidar.

The picture is being circulated online with a claim that reads, “ताहिर को फाँसी दो

ताहिर हुसैन के आतंक की फैक्ट्री घर से जिस लड़की के कपड़े बरामद हुवे थे और उसकी नाले में लाश मिली थी, उसकी पहचान हो चुकी है। 13 साल की ज्योति पाटीदार है। हिंदुओ के घरों पर हमले के बाद, इस लड़की को शांतिदूतो द्वारा ताहिर के घर के अंदर घसीट कर लाया गया, 40-50 शांतिदुतों ने रेप किया और #मारकर_लाश_नाले_में_फेंक_दी |”

[Translation: Hang Tahir. The girl whose clothes were found in Tahir Hussain’s basement and was later found in a drain has now been identified. She is 13-year-old Jyoti Patidar. After attacking the houses of Hindus, she was dragged and taken inside Hussain’s house]