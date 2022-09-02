WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Delhi's Virtual School Model & More
Here's a round-up of all the misinformation that went viral on social media this week.
From Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the Delhi Model Virtual School and calling it the "country's first virtual school" to media houses sharing a video from Bangladesh claiming it to be from Madhya Pradesh's Chambal, here's a round up of all the misinformation that took the internet by storm this week.
1. Dear Chief Minister, Delhi's Model Virtual School Is Not the 'First' in India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while inaugurating the Delhi Model Virtual School, claimed that it was the “country’s first virtual school” on 31 August 2022. This claim can be heard in a video released on his official social media handles where he provided the other details of the school too.
However, we found that the claim is not true. In 2021, the National Institute of Open Schooling, under the Union Government, launched the ‘Virtual Open School’ . Further, the former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat’s government had also launched a project in 2019 which aimed to connect 500 secondary school to virtual classrooms
Read our fact-check here.
2. Doctored Reel Viral as Arabs Celebrating India’s Win Against Pak in Asia Cup
A video which shows some Arabs celebrating in a stadium was widely shared with a claim that even the Arabs couldn't control their excitement after the winning shot by Hardik Pandya against the Pakistani Cricket team during the Asia Cup tournament.
However, we found that the video was edited. The original video from September 2020 showed Abdulaziz Ashour, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Arabi Sports Club, celebrating with others after his team’s victory in the finals of the Amir Cup.
Read our fact-check here.
3. Media Houses Share Old Video From Bangladesh As Boy Drowning in Chambal
Several media houses like DNA, NDTV, Lokmat News 18, Free Press Journal, India TV, and Navbharat Times shared a video showing a child drowning in a water body with the claim that the incident is from Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal River, where a crocodile can also be spotted near him.
However, we found that the video is from the Chandpur district of Bangladesh and it has been on the internet since 2021. A reporter from Bangladesh also confirmed the details of the incident to The Quint.
Read our fact-check here.
4. This Clip of a Woman Falling in a Pothole Is From Delhi, Not Uttar Pradesh
A video which shows a woman being pulled out of a pothole filled with mud is being shared with the false claim that the incident happened in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
However, we found that the incident took place in Delhi’s Rohini. After keenly observing the video, team WebQoof spoke to a doctor at Hira’s Multi Speciality Hospital, a building that can be seen in the video. The doctor confirmed that the incident was from Delhi.
Read our fact-check here.
5. No, This Is Not a Video of Pak Cricket Fans Breaking a TV After Losing to India
A 30-second video that shows a group of men breaking a television set with their feet is being widely shared on social media platforms with the claim that it shows Pakistani fans reacting to their cricket’s team defeat against India in the Asia Cup tournament.
However, we found that the claim is false. While the video did show fans in Pakistan reacting to their national team’s loss, it was a video from the Asia Cup 2018 when their national team lost against Bangladesh.
Read our fact-check here.
