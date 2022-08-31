No, This Is Not a Video of Pak Cricket Fans Breaking a TV After Losing to India
The video shows Pakistani cricket fans breaking a TV after their team lost to Bangladesh during the 2018 Asia Cup.
A 30-second clip showing a group of men smashing and breaking a television set with their feet is being shared across social media platforms to claim that it shows cricket fans in Pakistan reacting after their national cricket team's recent loss to India at Asia Cup 2022.
India won by five wickets against Pakistan in a match of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, 28 August, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
However, the claim is false. The video was taken in 2018, and shows fans in Pakistan reacting to their national cricket team losing to its Bangladeshi counterpart at Asia Cup 2018.
CLAIM
News organisation India TV shared the video on its verified Twitter account, with the caption that the video showed Pakistani cricket fans breaking their television after their team's recent loss to India in a match of Asia Cup 2022.
The tweet was later deleted.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using relevant keywords, we looked for the video on the internet. On YouTube, the search led us to a longer version of the clip uploaded in June 2019, where the people captured on camera spoke after destroying the TV.
The longer clip shows a man wearing a blue T-shirt speaking about being upset about the Pakistan cricket team's losses.
He says that he was deeply ashamed that their team lost to a weak one like the Bangladesh cricket team, after having lost to the Afghan and Indian cricket teams.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for more details regarding the video using Bangladesh as an added keyword, filtering for results before the video's upload.
The search led us to a news bulletin uploaded by Pakistani news portal ARY News' verified account on Dailymotion, which was uploaded on 27 September 2018. It carried the same visuals as the viral video.
The bulletin discussed fans' disappointment at the Pakistan cricket team, and the reporter noted how fans wished that a better team would be formed to compete at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs at the semi-final match on 26 September 2018 during Asia Cup 2018 held at Abu Dhabi in UAE. The match knocked Pakistan out of the tournament, as Bangladesh played against India in the finals.
Clearly, the video is neither recent and nor does it show Pakistani cricket fans reacting after India's recent win over Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai, UAE.
