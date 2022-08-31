No, This Is Not a Video of Pak Cricket Fans Breaking a TV After Losing to India

The bulletin discussed fans' disappointment at the Pakistan cricket team, and the reporter noted how fans wished that a better team would be formed to compete at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs at the semi-final match on 26 September 2018 during Asia Cup 2018 held at Abu Dhabi in UAE. The match knocked Pakistan out of the tournament, as Bangladesh played against India in the finals.

Clearly, the video is neither recent and nor does it show Pakistani cricket fans reacting after India's recent win over Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai, UAE.