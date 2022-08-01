Five Kids Drown While Bathing in Pond in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar District
The police said the kids had gone to take a bath in the water body as it was a holiday for them.
Five children drowned in an artificial pond in Ramsinghpur of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district while taking a bath on Sunday, 31 July, police said.
Two of them were siblings and the other three were cousins, they said.
The tragic incident took place in Udasar village. All five of them were from labour families working in the fields, SHO, Ramsinghpur, Dolaram Vishnoi said.
The police said the kids had gone to take a bath in the water body as it was a holiday for them.
Villagers later found their dead bodies floating in the water and informed the police, they said.
The deceased were identified as Rajesh (10) and his sister Bhavna (12), Ankit (10), Ashish (10), and Nisha (13), the police said.
Their bodies were handed over to the family members, the SHO said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences over the tragic incident.
"The news of the five children drowning in a water body in the fields of Udasar village of Sri Ganganagar district is very sad. My condolences to their parents and family members. May god give them strength," he tweeted in Hindi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.