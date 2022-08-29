Agony, Ecstasy, and 10 Months in Between: The Tale of the Great Indian Comeback

Seven of the 11 players who could barely offer a fight in that ill-fated defeat against Pakistan featured in Sunday's game. Those who looked drab and lacklustre 10 months ago were now an invigorating bunch. The Indian loyalists in Dubai, who were shell-shocked not very long ago, seemed to be filled with overbearing euphoria.

The message was there for everyone to see – the great Indian comeback is now underway, in full swing, and the boys in blue are ready to face any and every challenge without fear.

But what changed over the course of the last 10 months?