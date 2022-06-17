Agnipath Scheme 2022 for Agniveers: NIOS To Offer Special Course, Get Details
The special course by NIOS for Agniveers under Agnipath Scheme will help them in obtaining 12th class certificate.
NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) along with defence authorities has come up with a special course for Agniveers that will enable them to obtain a class 12 certificate. This special course has been carefully designed keeping in consideration the area of service of Agniveers. The Agnipath scheme by NIOS for Agniveers will not only provide them with sufficient educational qualifications but they will be also able to play a productive role in the society.
The open schooling system (NIOS) is extremely user-friendly and can be accessed from anywhere, anytime. Therefore, the Agniveers will face no difficluty while going through this special program.
The scheme comes under Agnipath Yojana, an initiative that was undertaken considering the educational needs and career opportunities of Agniveers.
Before the Agnipath Scheme, the Ministry of Education announced a three year (skill-based) bachelor degree course for Agniveers through IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University).
Agnipath Scheme 2022 : NIOS Special Course Benefits
The Agnipath scheme involving NIOS special course for Agniveers will benefit them in different ways including self-learning, certification, evaluation, personal contact program, and so on. Some of the main benefits of the Agnipath scheme include:
It is a customised plan, therefore the Agniveers will learn according to their needs and capabilities (relevent to their areas of service).
The NIOS special course under the Agnipath scheme will enable Agniveers to enhance their skills and capabilities.
Agniveers will be able to pursue higher education jobs through the Agnipath scheme.
A certificate will be provided to the Agniveers for going through this special course by NIOS. This will enble them to opt for higher education as well as apply for jobs.
The special course by NIOS under Agnipath scheme is for Agniveers who have passed their 10th class examinations and wish to complete their 12th class education.
Agnipath Scheme 2022: Important Points
The Agnipath scheme is a PAN India merit based scheme under which sailors, airmen, and soldiers will be recruited.
According to the scheme, youths will be provided an opportunity to serve as Agniveers for a period of four years.
Candidates who have completed their 10th and 12th class education can apply for the Agnipath scheme.
After completing the tenure of four years as Agniveers, 75% of candidates will be discharged from their services respectfully.
The age limit for youths to be recruited as Agniveers is 17.5 to 21 years. For the year 2022, the government has amended the upper age limit to 23 years.
