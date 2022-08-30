This Clip of a Woman Falling in a Pothole Is From Delhi, Not Uttar Pradesh
This video is from Delhi's Rohini district and not from Uttar Pradesh.
A video of a woman being pulled out from a pothole filled with mud is being shared on social media with a claim that it is from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.
In the video, several men can be seen helping out the woman who got stuck in the mud-filled pothole.
However, this incident happened in Delhi's Rohini and not in Uttar Pradesh. We spoke with a doctor at the Hira's Multi Speciality Hospital, a building that was seen in the video, who confirmed that the incident was from Delhi.
We also matched the visuals from the viral video with those on Google Street View.
Claim
The claim takes a dig at the condition of the roads in Uttar Pradesh. The caption with the video read, "ये कोई नदी नहीं उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज जिला की सड़क है".
[Translation: This is not a river, it is a road in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.]
What We Found
On observing the video, we could see 'Hira's Multi Speciality Hospital'.
We conducted a Google search and found out that this hospital is located in Begumpur in Delhi's Rohini district.
We also found a Google street view map of the area which showed the same place seen in the video.
We also noticed a pothole on the opposite side of the hospital.
On comparing the viral video to the visuals from Google Maps, we found similarities between the two.
The Quint also spoke with Dr Vivek Kapoor, who works at the Hira's Multi Speciality Hospital, who confirmed that the incident of the woman falling into the mud-filled pothole happened in front of the hospital, located at Begumpur Extension, Sector 33, in Rohini district.
Clearly, a video from Delhi is being falsely shared as one from Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer.)
