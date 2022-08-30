This Clip of a Woman Falling in a Pothole Is From Delhi, Not Uttar Pradesh

A video of a woman being pulled out from a pothole filled with mud is being shared on social media with a claim that it is from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

In the video, several men can be seen helping out the woman who got stuck in the mud-filled pothole.

However, this incident happened in Delhi's Rohini and not in Uttar Pradesh. We spoke with a doctor at the Hira's Multi Speciality Hospital, a building that was seen in the video, who confirmed that the incident was from Delhi.

We also matched the visuals from the viral video with those on Google Street View.