WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Ex-Prez Kovind's Farewell, GST Rates & More
From claims around Prime Minister Narendra Modi choosing to "pose for a photograph" rather than greeting former President Ram Nath Kovind during his farewell ceremony to a fake quote attributed to BR Ambedkar, here's a round-up of all the misinformation that took the internet by a storm.
1. No, PM Modi Didn't Ignore Former President Kovind During His Farewell Ceremony
A video which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi not acknowledging former President Ram Nath Kovind while others greet him during his farewell ceremony was shared by several Opposition leaders claiming that the PM chose to pose for a "photograph" rather than greeting the president.
However, we found the video is trimmed. The six-second viral clip is from Kovind's farewell ceremony that took place on 23 July 2022.
We checked the full video that was uploaded by Sansad TV on its verified YouTube channel, and the 42-minute-long video shows PM Modi greeting Kovind with folded hands at the 36:25 mark, and the viral clip starts at the 36:29 timestamp.
2. Viral Graphic Comparing UPA and NDA Govt Taxes on Commodities Is Misleading
A graphic comparing tax rates on a slew of goods and services between the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and Narendra Modi National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime is being massively shared on social media.
The list includes various products like sanitary napkins, fertilisers, television sets, and restaurants, among others, and shows a significant drop in taxes on all the items under PM Modi's leadership.
However, the comparison is misleading as before GST, there was no uniform taxation policy. The Value Added Tax (VAT) was introduced in 2005 and the tax rates were different from one state to another.
3. News Outlets Air the Image of Wrong Arpita Mukherjee as Partha Chatterjee's Aide
Several news channels, including Times Now Navbharat, ABP News, and News 18 Bangla, carried a picture of a Mumbai-based singer, Arpita Mukherjee, misidentifying her as Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee's close aide, Arpita Mukherjee.
Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee are embroiled in the West Bengal's Staff Selection Commission (SSC) scam, with the latter being removed from his ministries as well as all party posts on Thursday, 28 July.
Mukherjee took to her Facebook and Instagram handles, and clarified that she has been misidentified by the news outlets.
"Some media houses used my pictures to refer to Arpita Mukherjee who has recently been arrested, which created confusion. I request the media houses to rectify this mistake as it is affecting my professional and personal life,“ Mukherjee said.
4. Unrelated Weather Maps Used To Claim Media Manipulating About Climate Change
A collage of three photographs – two weather maps and one weather report – has gone viral on social media, with the claim that it shows the impacts of climate change.
One image showed temperatures on a green map from 2009, the second one showed temperatures in a similar range on a red colour map from 2019, and the third showed weatherman presenting the weather report from 2020.
WebQoof team found the claim was false. The first two maps showed different indicators. While the first map (green) showed the weather forecast for the upcoming three days, the second (red) showed the weather predictions for the same day.
The third image was edited to change the background of the report.
5. No Proof That Ambedkar Said 'End Reservation if a Tribal Woman Becomes Prez'
Following Droupadi Murmu becoming India's 15th and the first Tribal President of India, a quote attributed to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar started doing the rounds on social media.
The quote reads, "The day an Adivasi woman reaches India's topmost position of president, the reservation system should end."
We checked the Ministry of External Affairs website which keeps records of Ambedkar's speeches, writings, and parliamentary debates, however, we could find no such reference to the quote there.
Moreover, Professor Hari Narke, editor of Dr Ambedkar's 'Writings and Speeches' Project, told The Quint that the quote was fake.
