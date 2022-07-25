No, PM Modi Didn't Ignore Former President Kovind During His Farewell Ceremony
Modi greeted Kovind at his farewell ceremony, and it is visible in the full-length video.
A video that shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi not acknowledging former President Ram Nath Kovind while others greet him during his farewell ceremony is going viral on social media with a claim that Modi deliberately "ignored" Kovind and posed for a photograph.
The claim was widely shared by Opposition leaders from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party, and Congress.
This comes at the end of Kovind's tenure as the president of the nation. Droupadi Murmu took an oath as the 15th president of India on Monday, 25 July.
However, the video is trimmed. PM Modi can be seen greeting the former president with folded hands during the farewell ceremony before Kovind appears in front of him.
CLAIM
TSR's Y Sathish Reddy, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Congress party's Virendra Chaudhary, Rohan Gupta, and Supriya Shrinate tweeted the video with a claim that suggested that Modi ignored Kovind during the ceremony.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The six-second viral clip is from Kovind's farewell ceremony that took place on 23 July 2022.
The video of the ceremony video was uploaded by Sansad TV on its verified YouTube channel.
The 42-minute-long video shows Modi greeting Kovind with folded hands at the 36:25 mark and the viral clip starts at the 36:29 timestamp.
The viral video begins from the part where Kovind moves ahead after greeting Modi and accepts greetings from Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
The same video was also streamed live by Modi's verified YouTube channel.
The President of India's account on Twitter also shared a series of pictures from his farewell ceremony, among which a picture shows Modi and Kovind greeting each other with folded hands, as seen in the full-length video.
Clearly, an altered clip is going viral with a false claim that Modi ignored Kovind on his farewell ceremony by not greeting him.
