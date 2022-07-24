ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Nation on the Eve of Demitting Office
"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you & your public representatives," he said.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 24 July, addressed the nation on the eve of demitting office.
He said, "Five years ago, I was elected as the President through your elected people's representatives. My term as the President is finishing today. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you & your public representatives."
(This story will be updated with more details.)
