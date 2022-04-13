ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu To Celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s Birthday as Equality Day: CM Stalin

A statue of Ambedkar will also be installed and some of his books will be translated into Tamil and published.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A statue of Dr Bheem Rao Ambedkar.</p></div>
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, 13 April, announced that the birthday of Dr BR Ambedkar will be celebrated as ‘Equality Day.’ He made the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly. Dr Ambedkar’s birthday falls on Thursday.

Addressing the Assembly, Stalin said that Ambedkar existed as the light of many lives and was a fighter who levelled the ups and downs caused by society through education.

“His birthday will be celebrated as Equality Day and a pledge will be taken. His full size statue will be installed in the manimandapam. Further, selected books of Ambedkar will also be translated into Tamil and published,” Stalin said.

Under rule number 110, the Chief Minister or any minister can announce or bring any resolution to the Assembly which can be passed without any discussion.

On 17 September 2021, Stalin had announced the 143rd birth anniversary of leader EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, as Social Justice Day.

He also administered a pledge to officials and staff at the Secretariat, affirming that they will follow the social activist's ideology based on social justice, self-respect, rationalism, and equality.

Earlier that same month, Stalin told the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the birth anniversary of EV Ramasamy will be observed as Social Justice Day every year. “Periyar's ideology was all about social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality, which laid the foundation for Tamil society's growth during the last century and it would also pave the way for the future,” Stalin had said.

The Chief Minister had also said that a panel will soon be formed to ensure social justice in various fields such as employment, education, promotion, and postings.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)

