WebQoof Recap: Of PM's Misleading Statement About Goa's History & UP Polls
From an inaccurate statement by PM Modi about Goa's history to misleading videos shared ahead of UP elections.
From a misleading claim made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Mughal rule in India, when Portuguese took over Goa, to false claims stating that the Assam government has promised Rs 15,000 every month to temple priests, here's a round-up of all the fake news that you fell for.
1. No, Mughals Weren't in India When Portuguese Took Control of Goa
Addressing an event to celebrate Goa Liberation Day, on Sunday, 19 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a major part of India was under the Mughal rule when the Portuguese took over Goa. He made the statement while talking about the history of the India's coastal state.
(PM Modi's statement can be heard around 9:05 minutes)
However, we found that the prime minister's reference to Mughals being in India at the time when Portuguese came is incorrect. Goa went under the Portuguese rule in 1510, while the Mughal empire was established in India in 1526, leaving a 16-year gap between the two.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. This Video is Neither From Gorakhpur, Nor Does it Show Public Anger Against BJP
Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a video which shows several men vandalising cars is being shared with a claim that it shows public anger against a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.
The video is being shared insinuating that it was the public anger which led to them breaking cars of a BJP leader.
However, we found the video shows clashes between the supporters of former cabinet minister and BJP leader Raja Aridaman Singh and ex-block pramukh Sugreev Singh Chauhan in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on 7 December.
Several people were injured and cars were left damaged in the incident.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. No, Video Doesn't Show People Raising Slogans Against PM Modi in Varanasi
A video of people purportedly raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being shared on social media.
However, we found that the video is being shared with a false claim. The video shows PM Modi's recent visit to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where the crowd had raised slogans in support of him.
On seeing PM Modi, the crowd raised slogans such as "Modiji Zindabad" and "Har Har Modi".
You can read our fact-check here.
4. No, Photo Doesn't Show PM Modi Touching IAS Officer Arti Dogra's Feet
A photograph showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing before a differently-abled woman is being shared identifying her as "IAS officer Aarati Dongra", adding that she was the chief architect of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project.
However, we found the woman in the photo was identified as one Shikha Rastogi from Varanasi, whereas Arti Dogra is a 2006-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre. The differently-able civil servant is currently working as a special secretary to Chief Minister in Rajasthan's Jaipur since December 2018.
Moreover, the chief architect of the renovation project is Dr Bimal Patel, not "Aarati Dongra" as claimed.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. Did Assam Govt Promise 'Temple Priests' Rs 15,000 Every Month? Nope!
Social media users are sharing a post that claims the Assam government has announced to give Rs 15,000 every month to 'temple priests.
However, we found that the claim is false. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that temple priests and namghorias or heads of Namghars (Vaishnavite place of worship) would get a one-time COVID-19 relief package Rs 15,000 each, as they were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can read our fact-check here.
