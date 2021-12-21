No, That's Not Congress Spokesperson Praising PM Narendra Modi

A video is being shared on social media along with the claim that one Congress spokesperson has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was asked if Rahul Gandhi can give a fight to him.

However, we found that the man seen in the video is senior journalist and chairman and managing director (CMD) of Rajasthan-based channel 'First India News (Rajasthan)' Jagdeesh Chandra, and not any Congress spokesperson as claimed.