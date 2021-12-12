ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor on Monday

At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated, PM Modi said in a tweet

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD) Corridor on Monday, 13 December.</p></div>
i

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD) Corridor on Monday, 13 December.

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi tweeted on Sunday and said:
"Tomorrow, 13 December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme."

Following prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Prime Minister Modi will also perform rituals of the formal opening of the KVD shrine area at Mandir Chowk, according to IANS. Visuals of the site are already doing the rounds of the internet.

Nearly 3,000 saints, seers and various dignitaries will reportedly be in attendance at the event.

Also Read

Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Dispute: All You Need to Know

Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Dispute: All You Need to Know
ADVERTISEMENT

Decoration Work Underway

"For the mega opening ceremony, decoration work from Jalasen Ghat to Mandir Chowk and Kashi Vishwanath temple premises is underway," Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board, Deepak Agrawal was quoted by IANS as informing reporters.

The Board is slated to take over the KVD shrine area after completion of both phases of the project, Agarwal further informed.

(With inputs from IANS.)

Also Read

What’s Behind Modi Inaugurating Kashi Temple Corridor on Parliament Attack Day?

What’s Behind Modi Inaugurating Kashi Temple Corridor on Parliament Attack Day?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT