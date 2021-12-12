PM Modi to Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor on Monday
At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated, PM Modi said in a tweet
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD) Corridor on Monday, 13 December.
Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi tweeted on Sunday and said:
"Tomorrow, 13 December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme."
Following prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Prime Minister Modi will also perform rituals of the formal opening of the KVD shrine area at Mandir Chowk, according to IANS. Visuals of the site are already doing the rounds of the internet.
Nearly 3,000 saints, seers and various dignitaries will reportedly be in attendance at the event.
Decoration Work Underway
"For the mega opening ceremony, decoration work from Jalasen Ghat to Mandir Chowk and Kashi Vishwanath temple premises is underway," Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board, Deepak Agrawal was quoted by IANS as informing reporters.
The Board is slated to take over the KVD shrine area after completion of both phases of the project, Agarwal further informed.
(With inputs from IANS.)
