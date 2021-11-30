No, World Economic Forum Didn't Report on Omicron COVID-19 Variant in July

An article published in the World Economic Forum (WEF) talking about the the different variants of COVID-19 has been shared by several social media users with a claim that the organisation knew about recently discovered Omicron variant back in July.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), on 26 November, named the recently detected B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19 'Omicron'.

We found that while the article was published by WEF in July, the information in the article was updated on 26 November. Archives of the article from before 26 November show no mention of the Omicron variant in it.