Delhi Police Says Man in Civilian Clothes a Cop, Not ABVP Member
The Delhi Police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday, 15 December, has snowballed into massive protest by several universities across the country.
Amid the clash between Delhi police and Jamia students, social media is filled with claims and counterclaims.
One such claim is that a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was dressed as a police personnel at the time of the incident.
The image shows screenshot of ABVP's Bharat Sharma’s Facebook profile (left) and a man dressed in civilian clothes with a helmet on his head, lathi in his hand, and bulletproof jacket.
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, among many other social media users, shared the image with the same narrative.
Man in the Video is Constable Arvind Kumar: DCP South East Delhi
In order to track the person in the post, The Quint’s reporter Asmita Nandy contacted DCP South East Delhi who identified the cop as constable Arvind Kumar. He further denied that he is a part of any student organisation.
Further, Kumar has spoken to the media and told reporters that the man in the video is indeed him and that he works for the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) South Delhi. He also added that he was called on the spot on Sunday.
“He is a part of the police force and his name is Arvind Kumar. He is not an ABVP member, as claimed. He was called on the spot which is outside Jamia and since he was called on a short notice, he was in civilian clothes,” the official added.
Victim of Propoganda: Bharat Sharma
The Quint also got in touch with Bharat Sharma who said that he is an ABVP member and a law student of Delhi University, and said that he is not the man seen in the viral photo.
He added that he has currently deactivated his profile due to the barrage of threats that he has been receiving after the post went viral.
“I was getting a lot of abusive content. Pictures of my sister and mother were being shared. I am getting a lot of threats and calls. I am a victim of this propaganda. I have deactivated the Facebook account.”
Bharat also took to Twitter and said he will file a defamation suit.
(Editor’s note: The Quint is trying to independently verify the identity of the man in police gear seen in the viral post. The story will be updated as soon as we get a confirmation.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)