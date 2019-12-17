Delhi Police Says Man in Civilian Clothes a Cop, Not ABVP Member
Several social media users claimed that the man seen in the image is ABVP member Bharat Sharma.
Several social media users claimed that the man seen in the image is ABVP member Bharat Sharma.(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

Delhi Police Says Man in Civilian Clothes a Cop, Not ABVP Member

Divya Chandra
WebQoof

The Delhi Police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday, 15 December, has snowballed into massive protest by several universities across the country.

Amid the clash between Delhi police and Jamia students, social media is filled with claims and counterclaims.

One such claim is that a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was dressed as a police personnel at the time of the incident.

The image shows screenshot of ABVP's Bharat Sharma’s Facebook profile (left) and a man dressed in civilian clothes with a helmet on his head, lathi in his hand, and bulletproof jacket.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, among many other social media users, shared the image with the same narrative.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Screengrab)
Loading...

Man in the Video is Constable Arvind Kumar: DCP South East Delhi

In order to track the person in the post, The Quint’s reporter Asmita Nandy contacted DCP South East Delhi who identified the cop as constable Arvind Kumar. He further denied that he is a part of any student organisation.

Further, Kumar has spoken to the media and told reporters that the man in the video is indeed him and that he works for the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) South Delhi. He also added that he was called on the spot on Sunday.

The Quint accessed a photo of the cop. However, we have not been able to independently verify whether it was Kumar who was pictured in the viral image.
On the left, a photo of Arvind Kumar provided by the Delhi Police.
On the left, a photo of Arvind Kumar provided by the Delhi Police.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal also said that the man seen in the image is not associated with any student organisation.

“He is a part of the police force and his name is Arvind Kumar. He is not an ABVP member, as claimed. He was called on the spot which is outside Jamia and since he was called on a short notice, he was in civilian clothes,” the official added.

Also Read : Jamia Aftermath: Protests at DU, Students Allege Violence by ABVP

Victim of Propoganda: Bharat Sharma

The Quint also got in touch with Bharat Sharma who said that he is an ABVP member and a law student of Delhi University, and said that he is not the man seen in the viral photo.

“I want to make it clear on record that I have nothing to do with that side of the picture that has the man in civilian clothes with police bulletproof jacket and that man is not me. I am just a student.”
Bharat Sharma, ABVP Member

He added that he has currently deactivated his profile due to the barrage of threats that he has been receiving after the post went viral.

“I was getting a lot of abusive content. Pictures of my sister and mother were being shared. I am getting a lot of threats and calls. I am a victim of this propaganda. I have deactivated the Facebook account.”

Bharat also took to Twitter and said he will file a defamation suit.

(Editor’s note: The Quint is trying to independently verify the identity of the man in police gear seen in the viral post. The story will be updated as soon as we get a confirmation.)

Also Read : Did AMU Students Chant ‘Hinduon Ki Kabr Khudegi’? Fake News!  

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our WebQoof section for more stories.

    Loading...