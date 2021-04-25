No, An Empty Nebuliser Is Not an Alternate to Oxygen Cylinders

A video going viral on the internet claims that using a nebuliser without any medicine will help in increasing blood oxygen levels in people, and they don't have to run around for oxygen cylinders.

The speaker identifies himself as Dr Alok and social media posts have claimed that he is associated with Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad.

The claim comes while there is rampant shortage of oxygen in the country and several Delhi hospitals have sent out SOS calls pleading for oxygen supply as they struggled to cope with the increasing number of patients amid the second wave of COVID-19.

However, we spoke with doctors and found out that the claim does not hold water. Using a nebuliser, with or without medicines, will not increase oxygen levels in the body. Moreover, Sarvodaya Hospitals have also issued a clarification stating that the claim is false and warned against it.