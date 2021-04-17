Fact Check: Smelling Camphor Can’t ‘Increase’ Body Oxygen Levels

"It's a myth. Smelling camphor does not increase oxygen levels. Smelling camphor clears blockages in the nasal passage that gives the feeling of better airflow," Dr Agarwal said in a phone conversation to The Quint.

A report published by the University of Szeged said, "The inhalation of camphor vapours (so as the one of eucalyptus and menthol vapours) on a sample of volunteers increased the nasal sensation of airflow through the induction of cold sensation in the nose, despite of actually not affecting nasal resistance to airflow."

The report that said that the daily maximum human therapeutic dose of camphor is approximately 1.43 mg. It also said that several cases of camphor intoxication in humans, especially children, have been recorded, primarily due to accidental ingestion.

Evidently, the claim that smelling camphor, laung, ajwain and eucalyptus oil increases oxygen levels is false. One should also be careful in using it as an inhalant because most of the camphor available in the market is synthetically produced and might cause irritation.

