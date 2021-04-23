No, Online Death Certificate Does Not Come With PM Modi’s Image
The claim comes as India reported over 3 lakh new coronavirus cases, with 2,263 deaths on 23 April.
An image of a person holding their COVID-19 vaccination certificate is being shared on the internet with a false claim that the online death certificate now comes with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on it.
CLAIM
The aforementioned image is being shared with a claim which reads: “Online death certificate now comes with Modi’s picture! #MautKaSaudagar (sic)”
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We realised that the certificate visible in the viral image resembles the vaccine certificate being issued in India. To confirm, we searched Google with ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate India’ and came across several news reports that carried sample certificates.
A side-by-side comparison of the certificate in the viral image and a COVID-19 vaccine certificate revealed that they are indeed the same.
Shown below is a death certificate form that’s available online.
Clearly, a vaccine certificate bearing Prime Minister Modi’s image is being shared with a false claim that the PM’s image has now been added to the death certificates being issued to COVID patients.
