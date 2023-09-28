No, BJP Workers Didn't Protest Against Canada in Front of 'Canara Bank'

An image showing several people holding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags and protesting in front of Canara Bank is being shared on social media.
What is the claim?: Those sharing the image wrote that the BJP workers mistook Canara Bank to be a Canadian organisation and started protesting in front of it.
This comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada.
Who shared it?: The image was shared by former cricketer and member of Lok Sabha, Kirti Azad. The post had garnered over 592.4K views at the time of writing this story.
How did we find out?: We conducted a Google reverse image and came across a report published by Tamil news website Maalaimalar where a similar image was shared on 30 August 2020.
The story was about a protest held by the BJP workers in Ooty over removing a flagpole in the city.
The report noted that the party had not obtained permission to plant the flagpole as it was on Ooty's municipality land.
We noticed that the original image had Xiaomi, a consumer electronics company's board, instead of the "Canara Bank" board.
Next, we compared the viral image with the image in the article.
Additionally, we found the same image in another article on a website called Top Tamil News and this was also shared in September 2020.
Conclusion: This old image has been edited to add the Canara Bank board to take a dig at the BJP supporters. The original image has a Xiaomi board in the background and is from Ooty.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)