Fact-Check: Video of Boys Assaulting Muslim Classmate Is From Indonesia

The video shows an incident from Indonesia and dates back to February 2020.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Video of Boys Assaulting Muslim Classmate Is From Indonesia
A video showing three boys assaulting and bullying a hijab-wearing classmate is being shared on social media, claiming that it shows a Muslim student being mistreated by Hindu classmates in India.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source:X/Screenshot)

The Quint received queries for this claim's verification on its WhatsApp tipline.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video dates back to 2020 and shows an incident of bullying in Purworejo, Indonesia.

How did we find out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search.

This led us to a news report by an Indonesian news organisation, TribunNews, published on 13 February 2020.

The incident took place in Purworejo, Indonesia in 2020.

(Source: TribunNews/Altered by The Quint)

  • A translated version of the article mentioned that the incident took place at Muhammadiya Need Middle School in Purworejo, Indonesia (SMP Muhammadiya Butuh Purworejo), where a girl studying in the eighth standard was bullied and hit by three male classmates.

  • In another article, TribunNews mentioned that the three perpetrators had been questioned and arrested by the police.

  • The incident was also covered by other Indonesian media organisations. Their reports can be accessed here and here.

Conclusion: An old video from Indonesia is being shared with a false communal claim, which says that boys from the Hindu community assaulted their Muslim classmate in India.

Topics:  Indonesia   Bullying in School   Webqoof 

