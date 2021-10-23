ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar Wraps Ooty Schedule of Ram Setu, Shares Picture

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and set to release on 24 October 2022.

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha wrapped its Ooty schedule yesterday. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture and announce the news.

He wrote, "In the photo - or in life - there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin. 🙏🏻"

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma is scheduled to release on 24 October 2022. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

