ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Old Video of Canadian High Commissioner Visiting Golden Temple Shared as Recent

The High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Delhi in October 2022.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Video of Canadian High Commissioner Visiting Golden Temple Shared as Recent
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing the High Commissioner for Canada in India, Cameron MacKay, giving an interview at the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in Punjab is being shared as a recent clip.

What's the viral clip about?: The video shows a reporter asking MacKay a question about Canada's stance on the Khalistani outfits.

  • "In Canada, we love people of all faiths. All faiths are welcomed in Canada," MacKay replies.

  • The claim suggests that MacKay visited the temple before leaving the country on the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) orders amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada.

An archive can be seen here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

But the video is old: This video dates back to October 2022 and is being falsely shared as recent.

  • It shows MacKay visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi.

Also Read

Did Canada Ban the RSS Amid Diplomatic Row? No, Claim Is Misleading

Did Canada Ban the RSS Amid Diplomatic Row? No, Claim Is Misleading
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to an article by India Today published on 27 October 2022.

  • The report stated that MacKay was visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi when he was asked about the measures taken up by the government of Canada to deal with Khalistani outfits.

  • It also carried a tweet by the news agency Asian News International (ANI) which had shared the viral video.

  • This tweet was also shared on 27 October 2022.

  • A video from the same day also shows MacKay saying, "Canada supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."

  • This was also reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by the official account of the High Commission of Canada in India.

Why was MacKay recently in the news?: Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai on 19 September after claiming that India had a possible role to play in the assassination of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

  • Following this, the MEA summoned Canada's High Commissioner to India, Cameron Mackay and informed him that Olivier Sylvestere was to leave India within the next five days.

  • Sylvestere is reportedly a high-ranking intelligence officer in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and a top diplomat in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: Clearly, the High Commissioner for Canada in India, Cameron MacKay, did not visit the Golden Temple in Punjab recently as claimed.

Also Read

Misleading Reports on Canada's Travel Advisory to India Go Viral Amid Row

Misleading Reports on Canada's Travel Advisory to India Go Viral Amid Row

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Canada   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×