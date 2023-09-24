Old Video of Canadian High Commissioner Visiting Golden Temple Shared as Recent

A video showing the High Commissioner for Canada in India, Cameron MacKay, giving an interview at the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in Punjab is being shared as a recent clip.
What's the viral clip about?: The video shows a reporter asking MacKay a question about Canada's stance on the Khalistani outfits.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to an article by India Today published on 27 October 2022.
The report stated that MacKay was visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi when he was asked about the measures taken up by the government of Canada to deal with Khalistani outfits.
It also carried a tweet by the news agency Asian News International (ANI) which had shared the viral video.
This tweet was also shared on 27 October 2022.
Why was MacKay recently in the news?: Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai on 19 September after claiming that India had a possible role to play in the assassination of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Following this, the MEA summoned Canada's High Commissioner to India, Cameron Mackay and informed him that Olivier Sylvestere was to leave India within the next five days.
Sylvestere is reportedly a high-ranking intelligence officer in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and a top diplomat in India.
Conclusion: Clearly, the High Commissioner for Canada in India, Cameron MacKay, did not visit the Golden Temple in Punjab recently as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
