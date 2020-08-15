National Flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar? Image is Old & Altered

An old, photoshopped image of Lal Chowk in Srinagar is being massively shared on Twitter with a claim that the national flag is flying atop the clock tower there.

The picture was shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and several others crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for it, on the eve of Independence Day.

However, we could trace the photograph back to 2010 and noticed that it has been photoshopped to add the national flag.