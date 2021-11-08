No, Degrees of Medical Students in J&K Weren't 'Cancelled' Post Pakistan's Win

But, we found that the claim being made along with this photograph is false. First, the photograph could be traced back to 2017 at least, and is from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh and not Jammu and Kashmir.

Second, we found no reports that stated that the degrees of 100 medical students were cancelled. However, following Pakistan's victory, reports had emerged stating that students in various states celebrated this win with Jammu and Kashmir police pressing charges under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against some students in Srinagar.