Old Video From Rajasthan Used to Show Muslims Beaten After India-Pak Match
The video dates back to 7 October when Congress leader Megh Singh Bhati was attacked in Rajasthan over old enmity.
A video of a group of people beating a man up is being shared on social media claiming to show the condition of people belonging to the minority community in the aftermath of India losing the match against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.
However, we found that the video dates back to 7 October when Congress leader Megh Singh Bhati was attacked in Rajasthan's Nokha area over an old enmity.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads, "BJP brutality after losing match with Pakistan- Innocent Muslims in India are targeted (sic)."
(Note: The videos in the links below may be distressing to some. Viewer’s discretion is advised.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID and reverse searched them on Google. That led us to a tweet shared by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on 8 October.
The tweet that carried the viral visuals mentioned that a Congress leader was attacked in Rajasthan.
Taking a cue from there, we ran a keyword search on Google and came across an article by The Times of India published on 8 October that carried the viral visuals.
The article is titled: 'Local Congress leader beaten up in Bikaner.'
The report quoting Nokha CO Nem Singh mentioned that it was a case of old enmity.
VIRAL VIDEO IS FROM 7 OCTOBER
Further, taking cognisance of the viral video on Twitter on 8 October, Bikaner Police tweeted that the person who was beaten, Megh Singh, had been taken to a hospital for treatment.
Based on the footage, the police had identified Harisingh, Brijlal, Gulabsingh, Rajkumar, Prithviraj. Efforts were then being made to identify and locate the others.
Meanwhile, a PTI report published by NDTV on 8 October stated that nearly half a dozen men carrying sticks had attacked the local Congress leader Megh Singh Bhati on Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway in Nokha on 7 October.
Attributing the information to Nokha's Station House Officer (SHO) Ishwar Chand Jangid, the article mentioned that the Congress leader was travelling with his family members, when the accused, attacked him over old enmity.
The Congress leader had reportedly fractured his legs.
We also got in touch with a local reporter, who, too, corroborated the aforementioned details and said that it was an old incident.
It is pertinent to note that the while the viral video dates back to 7 October, the match between India and Pakistan took place on 24 October.
Evidently, an old video from Rajasthan is being falsely claimed to show how people from a particular community were beaten after India lost match against Pakistan.
