UAPA Against Students of 2 J&K Colleges for 'Celebrating' Pak Win in T20 WC

Students, wardens and staff belonging to two medical colleges in Kashmir have reportedly been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they allegedly raised anti-India slogans and celebrated Pakistan's victory in the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday, 24 October.

ThePrint reported that the police said that the incidents took place at the hostels of Sher-E-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura and Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar.

People at these two institutes reportedly “burst crackers, danced and raised anti-India slogans” after India's heavy defeat on Sunday.

Scroll.in reported that the students have also been charged under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.