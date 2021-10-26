UAPA Against Students of 2 J&K Colleges for 'Celebrating' Pak Win in T20 WC
People at two institutes reportedly “burst crackers, danced and raised anti-India slogans” after India's defeat
Students, wardens and staff belonging to two medical colleges in Kashmir have reportedly been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they allegedly raised anti-India slogans and celebrated Pakistan's victory in the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday, 24 October.
ThePrint reported that the police said that the incidents took place at the hostels of Sher-E-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura and Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar.
People at these two institutes reportedly “burst crackers, danced and raised anti-India slogans” after India's heavy defeat on Sunday.
Scroll.in reported that the students have also been charged under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.
“The FIRs have been registered in Soura and Karan Nagar Police Stations of Srinagar city under sections 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Our probe is currently underway. We will set an example through this case,” a senior officer of J&K Police told News18.
The officer further said that the police were scanning through multiple videos that have emerged on social media, some of which have been found to be old.
However, the accused in the FIRs are yet to be identified and no arrests have been made in the case yet.
(With inputs from Scroll.in, ThePrint and News18.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.