Video From Mexico of Crocodile Swimming With Dead Body Shared as Clip From India
The visual is from Mexico and not from India, as claimed.
A video showing a crocodile swimming around in water with a semi-naked dead body clenched to its jaws is being shared on social media with a claim that this video is from the Gandhi Sagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.
However, this video is from Laguna del Carpintero (Carpenter's Lagoon) in Mexico, where a man was attacked by a crocodile on 18 August 2022.
Claim
Several users on social media have claimed the video to be from Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar dam.
(Note: The visuals are graphic in nature, viewers' discretion is advised.)
What we Found
On conducting a reverse image search of some of the keyframes of the video, we came across an article by British news outlet Daily Mail published on 19 August 2022.
The report stated that an 18 feet long crocodile dragged a lifeless man's body in its jaws after attacking him in a park, Carpenters Lagoon, in the northeastern Mexico state of Tamaulipas.
The article also quoted the local police saying that the man was attacked while swimming. He had ignored warning signs posted at the park against this activity.
It carried the same viral video and also a few screenshots from the video.
According to the article, the crocodile was removed by the firefighters from a drainage system.
Several other news media outlets like American Broadcasting Company (ABC) News and Mexico News Daily also reported this incident.
Clearly, a video from Mexico's Tamaulipas was falsely shared as one from India's Madhya Pradesh.
