Video From Mexico of Crocodile Swimming With Dead Body Shared as Clip From India

A video showing a crocodile swimming around in water with a semi-naked dead body clenched to its jaws is being shared on social media with a claim that this video is from the Gandhi Sagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

However, this video is from Laguna del Carpintero (Carpenter's Lagoon) in Mexico, where a man was attacked by a crocodile on 18 August 2022.