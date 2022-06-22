Old Video of a Crocodile on a Street in Gujarat Falsely Linked to Assam Flood
The video dates back to 2019 when a crocodile was rescued by NDRF in Vadodara, Gujarat.
This comes amid the floods in Assam which have caused 88 deaths till now and affecting more than 12 lakh people.
However, this visual dates back to 2019 when a crocodile was rescued by NDRF after the water logged the streets of Vadodara in Gujarat.
CLAIM
The claim states that a crocodile was spotted in Silchar, Assam.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Upon dividing the video into multiple keyframes and running it on Google reverse image search, we came across a YouTube video uploaded by 'Minglemine' on 7 August 2019.
The visuals were same as the viral video.
The video title mentioned that a crocodile was rescued by the NDRF team.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search on Google using 'NDRF rescuing crocodile 2019'.
This led us to several news reports by The Times of India, India Today and The Hindu. All of these reports were published in August 2019.
The Times of India's article mentioned that a 10 feet long crocodile was rescued by the combined efforts of the NDRF and forest department officials on 3 August 2019. According to the wildlife activists, several crocodiles were making their way in Vadodara's water logged streets from the Vishwamitri River.
The viral video is the continuation of the video carried by The Times of India. The Hindu's report from 24 August 2019 about crocodiles on Vadodara's street also carries a snipet from the viral video.
(Note: Swipe right to view the images.)
We also found a tweet from a news agency Asian News International (ANI) from 3 August 2019 about a crocodile being rescued by NDRF in Vadsar area of Vadodara.
Evidently, an old video of a crocodile spotted on water-logged streets is being falsely shared as an incident from Assam.
