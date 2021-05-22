NYT Used Crocodile’s Pic to Say PM Modi Cried? No, It’s Fake News!

A viral image claims to show New York Times’ international edition published on Friday, 21 May, in which an image of crocodile can be seen on the front page with the text: ‘India’s PM cried.’

This comes on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting emotional on Friday while stating that the COVID-19 second wave has put the health system under pressure, and it has to be fought on many fronts.

However, we found that the viral image is a doctored one and NYT hadn’t carried any such image and information in its Friday’s international edition.