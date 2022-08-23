Red Alert in Madhya Pradesh; Odisha, Himachal, Uttarakhand Severely Hit by Rains

Several states in the country including Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh continue to reel under the impact of heavy rains which have been pouring on for the past few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Ujjain and Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh for Tuesday, 23 August. Schools in the state were closed for a second day at places including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Damoh, Vidisha, and Agar Malwa.

Several parts of Madhya Pradesh received rain for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Meanwhile, Odisha is reportedly the worst affected with over 9 lakh people being impacted because of the floods.